Valentine’s Day online chess slated Feb. 13

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Cebu Executives and Professionals Chess Association (Cepca) and the City of Lapulapu Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (Closap) joined hands to organize the first “Heart to Sports, No to Drugs: Valentine’s Day Chess Special,” on February 13, 2022.

The one-day online chess tournament aims to promote sports, particularly chess, to the youth and Cebuanos in general as a means to stay away from drugs.

In addition, the tournament is also held in line with the celebration of Valentine’s Day on February 14.

More than P10,000 worth of cash prizes is at stake in this tournament.

The tournament features a 13-round Swiss system format with three minutes playing time and two second increment using the Lichess online chess platform.

The champion woodpusher will take home P2,000, the second placer gets P1,500, and third placer receives P1,000.

Registration is free.

All interested woodpushers can create an account on Lichess’s official website and communicate with the tournament administrator, Jun Olis through Facebook messenger.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Unique 3-on-3 Online Chess Team Battle slated Sept. 12

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy