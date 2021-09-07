Unique 3-on-3 Online Chess Team Battle slated Sept. 12

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The vaunted Toledo City Trojans and the Aycardo Veterinary Center Inc. joined hands to hold a one-of-a-kind online chess tournament dubbed the “Aycardo Veterinary Center 3-on-3 Online Chess Team Battle” slated September 12, 2021.

The tournament is unique because the organizers require participating woodpushers to name their teams after their preferred animals, such as “Raging Bulls” or “Soaring Eagles”.

The 3-on-3 online chess tournament will be using the Lichess.org platform and is open to all woodpushers with an average National Chess Federation of the Philippines (NCFP) rating of 2050.

The tournament will be a fast-paced arena-style competition with two hours and 30 minute playing time. The time control is two minutes with a two-second increment.

The champion team will take home P1,500. The second and third placers will each receive P1,200 and 900, respectively. The rest of the top 10 will get cash prizes as well.

The top under-18 team will pocket P600, while the best woodpusher that performs in boards one, two, and three will also receive cash prizes along with the best female player.

Registration fee is pegged at P75 per team. For more information about this tournament, check out the Toledo City Trojans Facebook page.

