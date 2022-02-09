NGCP: 6 temporary towers near completion to restore power in Bohol after ‘Odette’

UBAY, Bohol — The island of Bohol will be energized on Feb. 15 or earlier after the temporary towers erected by the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) near completion.

Betty Martinez, spokesperson of NGCP, said six 200-foot towers, the tallest transmission towers in the country, were erected so they could restore power in Bohol.

At least 500 linemen were involved in the construction of the temporary towers which act as a link between the power source in Leyte and the distribution lines in Bohol.

Once completed, Martinez said the “test energizing” will follow. If there is no problem, the 138 kv Maasin-Ubay or the Leyte-Bohol line would be energized followed by the Ubay-Corella 138 kv line.

“Hopefully, it will be back to normal configuration,” said Martinez.

The three special towers in Barangay Union and three special towers in Barangay Popoo in President Carlos P. Garcia town span one kilometer in the Basiao channel.

Personnel of Philippine Coast Guard are guarding the Basiao channel to ward off boats while stringing is ongoing.

While the Emergency Restoration System (ERS) towers are almost complete, NGCP also constructed the permanent towers which will be completed in April this year.

Power lines in Bohol were destroyed following the devastation caused by Typhoon Odette that hit parts of the Visayas and Mindanao on December 16, 2021.

Many residents turned to social media to express their disappointment on three power distribution utilities: Bohol Light Co. Inc (BLCI) and Bohol Electric Cooperative (BOHECO) I and II.

Bohol is unable to get electricity from Leyte as the towers of the NGCP were toppled by Typhoon Odette.

As of the moment, some service areas of Bohol have power from Power Barge 104 at Tapal, Ubay and at Bohol Diesel Power Plant (BDPP) at Dampas District in Tagbilaran City.

The power supply from the power barge and the BDPP is not enough to meet the demand of Bohol which is pegged at 90 megawatts.

Bohol, a prime tourist destination, still does not have sufficient in-island power supply.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy