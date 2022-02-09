Toni Gonzaga officially steps down as PBB main host



CEBU, Philippines—Toni Gonzaga-Soriano will no longer host the reality TV show Pinoy Big Brother.

After 16 years of being the show’s main host, Toni officially bids farewell on Wednesday, February 9, 2022.

The multi-media star posted her statement on her Instagram account on Wednesday afternoon.

“It has been my greatest honor to host PBB for 16 years.

From witnessing all my co-hosts transition from housemates to PBB hosts are just some of the best moments in my life sa bahay ni Kuya!” she said.

Toni also thanked PBB’s “Kuya” for the privilege.

“Today, I’m stepping down as your main host. I know Bianca and the rest of the hosts will continue the PBB legacy,” she said.

“It has been my privilege to greet you all with ‘Hello Philippines and ‘Hello World’ for the last 16 years. I will forever cherish the memories, big nights, and moments in my heart. Thank you Kuya for everything,” she added.

“Sending you all my love..❤️✌🏻,” she captioned her post.

Earlier today, Lifestyle journalist MJ Felipe initially broke the news on Twitter. He said that Toni has endorsed co-host Bianca Gonzalez to do the job.

“THIS JUST IN: According to a reliable source, Toni Gonzaga will no longer host Pinoy Big Brother. No formal resignation but source said Toni has voluntarily endorsed the main hosting job to Bianca Gonzalez.

Reached out to PBB and Toni, awaiting for their official statements,” Felipe’s tweet reads.

The hashtags UNBOTHERED QUEEN TONI G and STOP CANCEL CULTURE trended online after she hosted the proclamation rally of Presidential aspirant Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice Presidential aspirant Sara Duterte at the Philippine Arena.

She introduced to the roaring crowd Rep. Rodante Marcoleta who will run for senator under the UniTeam. Marcoleta was one of the congressmen who denied the franchise renewal of ABS-CBN. /rcg



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toni Gonzaga-Soriano (@celestinegonzaga)

RELATED ARTICLES

Toni Gonzaga tells Jelai Andres how love should be in recent vlog episode