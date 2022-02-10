Jolina Magdangal’s daughter Vika sleeps with her pet cockroach

CEBU, Philippines—Pets make life easier and more fun!

Indeed, this was proven by Jolina Magdangal’s sleeping daughter Vika.

The TV host-mom shared on Thursday, February 10, 2022, an Instagram photo of her daughter Vika sleeping beside her pet cockroach.

However weird it is to have a cockroach as a pet, the “Magandang Buhay” host shared she is thankful that it was just a toy.

The toy cockroach can be seen lying in bed next to Vika who is sound asleep. Vika made a makeshift bed with a little pillow for the cockroach.

“Anak, bakit naman parang may koneksyon kayo ng bago mong paboritong alaga.🪳At talagang may sariling kama at unan pa ha.

Ps: buti nalang laruan lang.😩

#TeleVika,” she wrote as a caption.

Celebrities like Regine Velasquez, Geneva Cruz, co-host Melai Francisco and Rica Peralejo threw mixed reactions to the post.

“MARE BAKET. 😭😭😭 hahahahahhaah sobrang takot ko dyan hahahahahah vika wag mo ko lolokohin pag nagkita tayo mahihimatay ako,” Peralejo commented.



“Hahahahhaha vikaaaa anaya,” Francisco also commented.

Instagram followers and fans found it cute. /rcg