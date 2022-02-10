Toledo City Trojans, RCM Cebu split their matches on PCAP online chess

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu-based teams, Toledo City Trojans and RCM Cebu, split their two scheduled matches on last Wednesday, February 9’s All-Filipino Conference online chess action of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP).

The Trojans split their matches after beating the Iriga City Oragons,12.5-8.5, but got narrowly defeated by the Davao Chess Eagles, 9.5-11.5, in the second match.

RCM Cebu also had the same results after winning against Cagayan De Oro-Misamis Oriental Chess Association in the first match,12-9, but lost to Zamboanga Sultans, 7-14, in the following match.

With the results, the Trojans remained at sixth place in the southern division standings with six wins and five losses along with 119.5 points. RCM Cebu climbed to the eighth spot from ninth with 4-7 (win-loss) record along with 99.5 points.

Toledo’s win in the blitz round against Iriga became the huge difference in their match.

They scored, 5.5-1.5, against Iriga in the blitz round courtesy of National Master (NM) Rogelio Enriquez Jr, International Master (IM) Rico Mascariñas, Redentor Nailon, Ronald Ganzon, and Bonn Rainauld Tibod who won their respective matches.

However, in the rapid round, Toledo and Iriga finished their match with a,7-7, stalemate.

Nonetheless, the result wasn’t enough for Iriga to nose out Toledo for the victory.

In their loss against Davao, the latter won the blitz round, 4.5-2.5. Toledo managed to finish with a draw in the rapid round, 7-7, but still faltered in the final points tally.

On the other hand, RCM Cebu won both the blitz and rapid rounds against CDO-MisOr Chess Association.

They finished the blitz round with, 4-3, scores and went on winning the rapid round, 8-6.

Ariel Joseph Abellana, Fide Arbiter (FA) Lincoln Yap, and Bryle Arellano led RCM Cebu for winning both their matches in the blitz and rapid rounds.

In their loss to Zamboanga, they got beaten in both the blitz and rapid rounds.

Iloilo Kisela Knights remain on top of the standings with 10-1 (win-loss) record while Davao (9-2) is at second and Negros Kingsmen (8-3) at third.

/dbs

