Toledo City Trojans on a roll, pick up 4th win in PCAP online chess

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Toledo City Trojans grabbed their fourth consecutive victory in the ongoing All-Filipino conference of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) after their impressive outing last Saturday, February 5.

From ninth in the southern division last week, the Trojans climbed to the sixth spot with a 4-4 (win-loss) record after winning their two scheduled matches against the Tacloban Vikings and the Ventura Palawan- Albay Queen’s Gambit.

They edged Tacloban in the first match,17-4, and beat Queen’s Gambit,15-6, in the second match.

In the blitz round, they scored 6-1, courtesy of Rommel Ganzon, National Master (NM) Merben Roque, Jinky Catulay, International Master (IM) Rico Mascariñas, Bonn Rainauld Tibod, and Ronald Ganzon, who defeated Ruel Nuttal, Jimmy Ty Jr., Catherine Pojas, Eladio Lim III, Andrew Casiano, and Norman Jasper Montejo respectively.

Remegio Galenzoga prevented Tacloban from a shutout in the rapid round by beating NM Rogelio Enriquez Jr.

In the rapid round, the Trojans scored 11-3, with Ganzon, NM Roque, IM Mascariñas, and Tibod winning their matches over the same opponents in the blitz round.

Meanwhile, Catulay, NM Enriquez Jr., and Ronald Ganzon drew.

In their match against the Queen’s Gambit, Toledo scored 5-2, in the blitz round and 10-4, in the rapid round. NM Roque, IM Mascariñas, Tibod, and Ronald Ganzon led the Trojans by winning their matches on both rounds.

On the other hand, RCM Cebu upsets the Negros Kingsmen,12.5-8.5, to win their first tournament victory.

However, they bowed to former champions, Iloilo Kisela Knights,9.5-11.5, in the second match.

Cebu’s IM Joel Pimentel, Women’s International Master (WIM) Bernadette Galas, FIDE Arbiter (FA) Lincoln Yap, and Bryle Arellano bested Ellan Asuela, Natori Diaz, FIDE Master (FM) Adrian Pacis, and NM Ronzol Roullo in the blitz round respectively, to finish with,4.5-2.5, tally.

They won the rapid round,8-6, courtesy of WIM Galas, FA Yap, and Abellana, who beat the same opponents in the blitz round. IM Pimentel and Arellano had a draw from their matches.

RCM Cebu has a 1-6 (win-loss) card and is currently at the 11th spot in the southern division standings.

Davao Chess Eagles remained No. 1 with a 7-1 (win-loss) record while Iloilo is at second with the same record but has smaller total points. Negros remains third with a 5-3 (win-loss) slate, followed by Zamboanga (5-3), Surigao (5-3), and Toledo (4-4).

/dbs

