Toledo City Trojans stop lose streak, dump RCM Cebu, Zamboanga Sultans 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Toledo City Trojans finally snapped their losing slump by logging their first two victories in the All-Filipino Conference of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) All-Filipino Conference last Wednesday, February 2, 2022.

The Trojans nailed two wins in their scheduled matches last Wednesday. However, one of the victories they earned was at the expense of beating fellow Cebu-based team, RCM Cebu which they faced in the first match.

They beat RCM Cebu,12.5-8.5, and went on defeating the Zamboanga Sultans,11.5-9.5.

From 10th place, the Trojans climbed to the No. 9 spot in the southern division standings with two wins and four losses which translates to 54 points. They are behind the Camarines Soaring Eagles with higher total points of 57, but has the same win-loss record.

RCM Cebu is at the bottom of the rankings with 0-5 (win-loss) slate.

During the first match, Toledo City and Cebu tied the blitz round with 3.5 points apiece.

Jinky Catulay, International Master (IM) Rico Mascariñas, and National Master (NM) Rogelio Enriquez Jr. won their matches against Marphine Faith Mangubat, FIDE Arbiter (FA) Lincoln Yap, and Dennis Navales respectively.

Toledo City bounced back strong by winning the rapid round, 9-5. NM Merben Roque finally found his winning ways by besting RCM Cebu’s team captain Mark Mangubat while his teammates Catulay, IM Mascariñas and NM Enriquez Jr. beating the same opponents en-route to win the entire match.

In their match against the Sultans, Toledo City won the blitz round, 4.5-2.5, courtesy of NM Roque, Catulay, IM Mascariñas, and Christopher Tabulado.

However, the Sultans managed to finish the rapid round with with a draw, 7-7, but that wasn’t enough to clinch the win.

Catulay, IM Mascariñas, and NM Enriquez Jr., again led the Trojans against the Sultans by winning their respective matches.

Newcomer, Davao Chess Eagles is currently at the top of the standings with 5-1 (win-loss) card with 89 points while former champions, Iloilo Kisela Knights is at second place with the same record and 85 points. The Negros Kingsmen is at third with 4-2 (win-loss) record.

/dbs

