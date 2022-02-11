Friday weather: Northeast monsoon, shear line to bring rain in parts of PH

MANILA, Philippines — The northeast monsoon, locally termed amihan, and shear line are expected to bring rain over several parts of the country this Friday, February 11, 2022, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

According to the state weather bureau, the northeast monsoon slightly intensified and is affecting a huge part of the Luzon region.

Pagasa also said a shear line also formed near the Visayas and is seen to cause rain in the region as well as in the northern portion of Mindanao and Southern Luzon this weekend.

Overcast skies with light rain showers may also prevail over Aurora and Quezon province due to northeast monsoon, Pagasa noted.

The rest of Luzon, meanwhile, is expected to have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain, particularly in Cagayan Valley, the eastern portion of the Cordillera region, Oriental Mindoro, and Southern Palawan.

Rain showers are also likely over most of the Bicol Region in the afternoon, Pagasa said.

As for Eastern and Central Visayas, Caraga Region, Northern Mindanao, and the Zamboanga Peninsula, the state weather service said light to moderate rains may be experienced due to the shear line while the rest of Mindanao may see partly cloudy to cloudy skies.

Pagasa said no tropical cyclone or low-pressure area is expected until the weekend.

