CCPO to deploy security in areas prone to crowding during Valentine’s Day

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) will be deploying personnel to areas where crowds are expected this weekend until Valentines Day on February 14, 2022

Lieutenant Colonel Maria Theresa Macatangay, CCPO information officer, said they are identifying the areas that may be points of convergence so they can increase security there.

She reminds the public that health protocols must be followed because the COVID-19 remains to be a threat despite the downtrend of cases.

“The same atong deployment sa atong patrollers on the ground. We are also looking into deploying more on the areas nga magkaconverge ang mga tawo in some restaurants, in the malls. Wala man tay gianticipate nga dakong kausaban because in effect man gihapon ang Executive Order sa mayor, katong Oplan Puyo Gihapon.”

“Only that hatagan natog attention kaning mga places of convergence, aron ang mga tawo dili pud moggara, motapok,” said Macatangay.

She reminded the public that they can go on dates and be with their families on any other days aside from February 14. In fact, they already expect crowds to converge during the weekend leading to Valentine’s Day which is on Monday.

“There will always be other days they can express how they feel to each other not only on February 14. Each of us should be responsible for our actions,” she added.

The CCPO will also be on the lookout for criminal activities during the holidays, especially human trafficking and exploitation.

Macatangay is urging hotels and motels to be on their guard against any individuals who may possibly be involved in child trafficking and exploitation.

She understands many of the hotels and accommodation establishments suffered through the pandemic and Typhoon Odette and they may be seeking to regain profit on Valentine’s Day.

However, the CCPO is asking for their cooperation that once they detect illegal activities in their establishment to report immediately to the police.

Macatangay said that all police stations are on guard to respond during Valentine’s Day to these types of incidents.

“Naa gihapon nang mga criminal minds that will try to perpetrate crime. But then again, our accommodation establishments, to their managers please help us prevent and monitor at the soonest time of detection,” she said.

She also reminded parents to monitor their children especially since minors are not allowed to go out under Oplan Puyo Gihapon. /rcg

