BangonTaBai: Lalamove continues to provide logistical and manpower support for relief efforts in Cebu

On-demand delivery platform, Lalamove continues to move what matters with #BangonTaBai, its logistical and manpower assistance to organizations in Cebu conducting relief operations in areas severely affected by Typhoon Odette.

In this time of healing and rebuilding, Lalamove is one with these five Cebuano organizations and social groups as they mobilize their fleet of vans and trucks to bring aid to the victims of the typhoon.

CollaboX

As part of their ongoing Save Our Sanctuary project of helping rebuild and rehabilitate the coastal community in Olango, CollaboX provided relief packs to more than 40 fisherfolk and their families in Barangays Pang-an and Sabang, Olango Island, Lapu-Lapu City.

“Although CollaboX is a social enterprise and not a relief organization, we were able to deliver food, water, and temporary shelter for Olango. The spirit of collaboration and generosity has been strong over the last few weeks and despite the challenges of reaching remote barangays across the island, partners like Lalamove enabled us to bring essential goods to fisherfolks and their families. We are very grateful to all donors and sponsors who supported fisherfolks badly affected by Typhoon Odette. We look forward to carrying on with our mission to transform lives through meaningful collaborations,” shared April Ong Vaño, Founder, CollaboX.

Help Gilutongan Donation Drive

Help Gilutongan Donation Drive, in the initial stages of their relief operations delivered drinking water to 412 affected families in Gilutongan Island. This is supplemental to their bigger goal of improving the quality of life in the community by providing access to drinking water through water filtration and bringing electricity through solar panel installations.

“Bringing tons of drinking water to remote islands is a very tricky task as it requires proper coordination on logistics and manpower to load and unload the containers on small fishing boats. We are very thankful for Lalamove’s assistance during our Help Gilutongan Island relief operation. They were able to transport 306 20L drinking water from the refilling station to the nearest port, and provided safe and convenient transportation for the volunteers,” remarked Melay Libres, Founder, Help Gilutongan Foundation.

Miss Earth 2008 Karla Henry

What started out as a personal project, Miss Earth 2008 Karla Henry’s relief operation turned into something much greater as they helped deliver hope in the form of food, water, light, and toys to 200 kids and over 240 families in Olango Island.

“Logistics is the biggest headache in relief distribution. Thankfully, Lalamove relieved us of that stress, which in turn, allowed us to save and make use of that budget to give more to the people. May more companies follow in your footsteps and prioritize BAYANIHAN over profit. Daghang salamat Lalamove,” said Miss Earth 2008 Karla Henry.

Simply Share Foundation

True to their mission of fighting hunger and undernutrition in the most vulnerable populations in the Philippines, Simply Share Foundation’s ongoing relief operations have delivered over 819 boxes of drinking water, canned goods, and juice to the various cities and municipalities across Cebu.

“Lalamove’s generous assistance allowed our foundation to seamlessly transport inbound donations from the Cebu ports to our warehouse where we repacked and prepared our relief goods. Because they are very reliable and hassle-free, we didn’t have to worry about logistical issues and it enabled us to focus on our mission of delivering relief to all typhoon stricken Cebuanos the soonest and farthest we could,” shared Dr. Elisse Nicole Catalan, Director for Public Health Services, Simply Share Foundation.

#2BIGforCebu

370 families residing in Zaragosa Island, Badian were given drinking water as part of Bigseed’s #2BIGforCebu donation drive.

Bring aid and deliver hope to typhoon-affected families through these organizations. To donate, contact the following:

Lalamove’s wide fleet of trucks can carry up to 2000 kg (2tons) of essential supplies and relief goods from Cebu City to Carcar or to Danao. For non-government organizations or social groups doing relief operations in need of transportation and manpower assistance, reach out to Lalamove via [email protected] or [email protected]

