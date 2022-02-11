Cebuana beauty Lou Dominique Piczon to represent Cebu Province in Miss Universe Philippines 2022

CEBU, Philippines—The Miss Universe Philippines season is here!

And another Cebuana beauty queen will vie for the most prestigious beauty and brains crown this year.

Binibining Cebu Heritage 2018-2019 Lou Dominique Piczon will join this year’s stint as announced by pageant training camp Aces & Queens on Thursday, February 10.

She will represent Cebu Province in the competition.



She is the first Cebuana to announce her application to this year’s Miss Universe Philippines pageant.

Registration for the next Miss Universe Philippines is still open.

The screening process has also started. Applicants are required to submit an introduction video through video sharing app Kumu.

The finals night is set on April 30, 2022.

The winner will compete in the Miss Universe stage. /rcg

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aces & Queens (@aces_and_queens)

RELATED ARTICLES

Miss U PH: Miss Mandaue bags Best in Costume with ‘bibingka’-inspired ensemble