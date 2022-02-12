Drug suspect killed during ‘shootout’ with police conducting buy-bust opt in Argao

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 31-year-old man was killed when he engaged drug operatives in a shootout during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Colawin, a mountain village in Argao town, southern Cebu on Saturday morning, February 12, 2022.

Police said Johnny Antilon, 31, allegedly fired at policemen during the operation. Antilon was with Renel Albarracin, of legal age, and the target of the operation, and Renel’s 67-year-old father Alejandrino Albarracin when the buy-bust was conducted.

Police Major Rodgene Fudotan, station commander of Argao Police Station, said they managed to arrest Alejandrino while his son, Renel escaped and is still at large as of this posting.

Fudotan said that Antilon allegedly fired first using a .45 caliber firearm against responding policemen after he sensed that they were transacting with operatives.

He said the suspect hit him twice. Fortunately, he was wearing a bulletproof vest. Antilon sustained two gunshot wounds on his chest, Fudotan added.

Fudotan said Renel, the subject of the operation, managed to escape and police have difficulty pursuing him as the area was steep.

“Ang tan-aw nato is way dalan paingun gyud pero naay daghang balay. Ang amo gud report ana gud kay ang mga tanod nga musulod ngadto kay pabuthan nila. Mao nang di kaduol dihang dapita kay hadlokon nilag buto sa armas mao nay report sa amoa,” Fudotan said.

“Kahibaw nami daan sa area nga kanang mga tawhana mga armed person gyud na. Naa mi information ana so amo na gi [tryan] kung naa ba gyud na sila sa sulod, nag buy-bust mi,” he further stated.

Fudotan added that they have previously received reports about the illegal activities of the suspects but needed time to conduct the operation as the latter are known to be armed.

Argao police confiscated 19 grams of suspected shabu from the suspects, which had an estimated market value of P129,000.

Operatives also recovered the .45 caliber firearm which Antilon allegedly used against them, and an improvised ‘shotgun’ from Alejandrino.

Fudotan said that they are not disclosing the possibility that Renel and his father have been in this illegal drug trade with Antilon for quite a while now and that this could be a “family business”.

Fudotan added that Barangay Colawin is in the boundary of Ronda and Dumanjug towns, which he believes are among the areas where the suspects dispose of illegal drugs.

“Barangay Colawin boundary of Ronda and Dumanjug mao na daghan kaayong dapita diha nga mga poultry, mga farm. Mao nay ilahang mga [possible customers], nanrabaho diha, mailhan mana, mostly recreation mag billiards binuntagay, usa sa indication nga mga tawo di mangatug ba,” he said.

Fudotan said they are currently conducting a manhunt operation against Renel and establishing the possible source of their illegal items.

Alejandrino is currently detained at the Argao Police Station. /rcg

