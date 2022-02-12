Archdiocese of Cebu encourages faithful to get kids vaccinated

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Roman Catholic Church is encouraging its members to get vaccinated from COVID-19.

Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma, who heads the Archdiocese of Cebu, said this as he reiterated that the country was starting the vaccination of minors 5 to 11 years old in the provinces including Cebu.

Palma said that vaccination was an act of charity as it would prevent people from suffering the severe form of the COVID-19 and also would also create herd immunity among communities.

However, he notes that the Church is not an expert in vaccines and the people must trust the advice of medical professionals.

The Church also respects the policies of the government when it comes to vaccination.

“The law is the domain of the government. If there is nothing contrary or dangerous, and that we rely on the doctors, I do believe that vaccination is a very important process in the normalization of many things,” said the prelate.

Palma, himself, has received the vaccine four times already, two main doses and two boosters. The prelate has been infected with the COVID-19 and he said he is familiar with the loneliness of quarantine and the necessity to end the pandemic.

With this, he encourages the faithful and parents to get vaccinated or get their children vaccinated unless there is a medical reason not to do so.

Roll-out to minors 5-11 yo starts

The Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) has given the go signal for local government units in the region for the start of the vaccination of minors whose ages are 5 to 11 years old.

At least 88,000 doses have arrived in the region to be distributed to various provinces and highly urbanized cities (HUCs). The DOH-7 said the roll-out should start on February 14, 2022.

For Cebu City, the roll-out will begin on February 15, 2022, as they prepare the sites for the roll-out. Minors 5 to 11 years old will be vaccinated at the Cebu City Sports Complex.

Cebu City will not be inoculating minors with comorbidities yet because they are still in negotiations with Cebu Doctors Hospital for the site specifically for children with comorbidities.

Parents will need to register their children at the Pabakunata.com website and they will receive a text message for the schedule of their child’s inoculation.

Guardians who will accompany the child to the site must also secure a letter of authorization or special power of attorney from the parents to be able to consent to the child’s vaccination.

