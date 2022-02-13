Thailand’s V-Day reminder: Safe pandemic sex

By: Agence France Presse February 13,2022 - 11:48 AM
Photo of Thais on the street for story: Thailand’s V-Day reminder: Safe pandemic sex

This file photo, taken on Feb. 14, 2021, shows people taking photographs of a screen wishing a Happy Valentine’s Day, in Bangkok. As lovers in Thailand prepare to shower each other with tokens of affection, health authorities in February 2022 are urging couples to mask up and practice pandemic safe sex this Valentine’s Day. (Photo by MLADEN ANTONOV / AFP)

BANGKOK —As lovers in Thailand prepare to shower each other with tokens of affection this Valentine’s Day, health authorities are urging couples to practice safe pandemic sex—including wearing masks during intercourse.

Daily coronavirus case numbers in the Southeast Asian tourism hub have climbed from about 8,000 at the start of the month to almost double in the past fortnight.

Health authorities have expressed concerns this Feb. 14 could exacerbate the trend while acknowledging people have sex on other days too.

“Covid isn’t a sexually transmitted disease, but catching Covid is possible through close-contact breathing and exchanging saliva,” Bureau of Reproductive Health director Bunyarit Sukrat told Agence France-Presse (AFP) on Friday.

He recommended couples perform antigen tests before their date night to prevent passing on the virus to their partner.

Lovers are urged to “avoid face-to-face sex positions and deep kissing” and use contraceptives if they wish to avert unwanted pregnancies, Bunyarit said.

“If possible, wearing face masks while having sex can help reduce Covid risks,” he said.

The holiday is popular across the kingdom and considered an auspicious day for couples to tie the knot.

There are often long queues at marriage registration offices, especially in the Bangkok district of Bang Rak, which translates to “love district” in the Thai language.

