Valentine’s Special: Indulge in delicious food this love month

As they say, the best way to someone’s heart is through their stomach.

But what if you don’t know how to cook or do not have time to prepare a sumptuous meal for your special someone?

Don’t worry.

This Valentine’s Day, bring your him/her out for a romantic dinner to show how much you love and appreciate this very special person in your life.

You can also treat your family and friends to a sumptuous meal this love month. You can either dine out or opt for a home delivery of your favorite meals.

Here are some suggestions on where you’ll find the best meals here in Cebu.

Available on Food Panda, Grab Food and Let’s Eat Bai

Call (032) 346 1121| 2554783 | 2552972 for orders

http://www.orangebrutus.com/

Love is in the air this love month!

And the best way to express your feelings for someone is by giving them something sweet.

To add a bit of sweetness to your celebration, include Orange Brutus’ all-time favorite Chocolate Monster Cake to your menu. This moist cake is covered with thick creamy chocolate icing and has a special filling in between. Get your Orange Brutus Chocolate Monster Valentine Cake from February 10 to 15, 2020!

Available on Grab Food

Call (032) 232-6888 (local 2) to place your orders

Open for pick-up from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m

http://www.waterfronthotels.com.ph/

With Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino restaurants’ amazing food selection, you will surely have a lot of choices for your Valentine’s Day celebration whether at home or at one of the premiere hotel’s restaurants.

Make it a Valentine’s Day indulgence with someone you love. Enjoy an exquisite set of the hotel’s best-selling “Feast in a Box,” a sumptuous to-go meal perfect for couples who are always on the go.

Savor Waterfront Cebu’s newest selection of the best-selling to-go feasts specially curated by Executive Chef Syl Francis Malenab.

Available on FoodPanda and Grab food

Call (032)342 8888 or (032) 355 8888 or (032) 888 2500 for orders

http://baihotels.com/

Prepare to fall in love with the specially curated set menu from Marble+Grain Steakhouse at bai Hotel Cebu!

They will be serving their world-class Love Bites Set Menu at their Lobby Lounge this February 14, 2022.

Offering a wide range of food and beverage selections that suited to anyone’s tastebuds, bai Hotel Cebu’s Marble+Grain is an ideal place for a romantic date.

http://facebook.com/smsscitycebu

SM Seaside City Cebu has a wide selection of meals that will surely complement your date night ideas. You just have to decide on whether to spend Valentine’s Day at the privacy of your homes or at the mall.

Enjoy their Lovin’ Eats Dining Deals with your loved ones and even if you are alone on this special day. Who said you can’t practice self-love on Valentine’s Day because this celebration is not for couples only!

http://facebook.com/smcitycebuofficial/

SM City Cebu also prepared some Lovin’ Deals for you this Valentine’s! Enjoy their buy 1, get 1 bundle deals!

The more food items you buy, the better!

Remember, you can always take your date to the next level by preparing something extra special!