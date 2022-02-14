San Fernando kagawad, husband killed; witnesses saw 5 gunmen in bonnets

CEBU CITY, Philippines – At least five suspects were believed to have a hand in the killing of a barangay councilor (kagawad in Cebuano) and her husband in San Fernando town, southern Cebu on Sunday evening, February 13.

San Fernando police identified the victims as Ma. Louela Dela Cerna Baringui-an and her husband, Pedro Parba Baringui-an.

Louela, 45, was an incumbent kagawad of Barangay Panadtaran.

Based on police reports, several witnesses pointed out that they saw no less than five individuals, all wearing bonnets, entering the Baringui-an’s residence in Sitio Tapok-Tapok, Barangay Panadtaran, shortly before they heard gunshots.

The Baringui-an couple reportedly were with other family members when the men barged in, and started shooting Louela and Pedro.

Recovered from the crime scene were bullet shells of different sizes.

Police from San Fernando received the shooting alarm around 8:50 p.m. on Sunday.

In the meantime, police are still investigating the motive behind the killing of the barangay kagawad and her husband. They are also gathering other witnesses to help them identify the suspects.

San Fernando is a second-class municipality located approximately 38 kilometers south of Cebu City.

RELATED STORIES

San Fernando cops kill armed shooting suspect in Brgy. Balud

1 killed, 2 injured in Toledo resto bar shooting

/ dcb

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy