IN PHOTOS: BBM, Sara mascots spotted in Talisay’s COVID vax drive for children

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Elections season is here, and it was evident even during the COVID-19 vaccination rollouts in some localities in Cebu.

Talisay City on Monday, February 14, 2022, launched its first day of COVID-19 vaccination drive for children aged 5 to 11 years old.

Aside from colorful balloons, streamers, and lootbags, mascots were also present to help cheer up and ease the nerves of children waiting to be inoculated.

Among the mascots present during the launching program were those from a famous fast-food chain, and those of Presidential and Vice Presidential candidates Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos and Sara Duterte-Carpio.

Mayor Gerald Anthony ‘Samsam’ Gullas, in an interview with reporters, said they sought the help of various sectors in the city in making sure children will be encouraged to take the jab once they reach the vaccination site.

“We’ve called a lot of people to bring mascots. We’ve called McDonalds. Naay mascot gikan sa akoa sad. Nagpatawag sad ta ni BBM-Sara to bring mascot. We called Jollibee pero virtual ra ilaha. Walay mascot ang Jollibee,” he said.

“At the end of the day, gusto ra unta mi malipayon (ang mga bata). Murag kiddie ang feel. Kung naay kahadlok ang mga bata ma at ease sila sa mga kalingawan sa balloons and mascots,” he added.

Cebu on Monday began the COVID-19 vaccination drive for children aged 5 to 11 years old.

In Talisay City, the local government targeted to inoculate at least 100 kids per day.

For his part, Gullas urged parents to encourage their kids to get the vaccines.

“Hangyo sa parents nato nga pasabton ang mga anak (nganong pabakunahan sila). Dako ang role sa parents karun pagpasabot sa anak. Importante kaayo ni maminaw man ang anak nato,” said Gullas.

/bmjo

RELATED STORIES:

Cebu City moves vaccination of minors aged 5 to 11

Talisay City begins vaccination for kids aged 5 to 11

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy