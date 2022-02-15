Amazing chocolate pairings you must try

Valentine’s Day is never complete without chocolates.

Through the years, chocolates have become a standard Valentine’s gift together with flowers and jewelry.

But what do we do with our chocolate leftovers?

Here are must-try food pairs that will surely give your sweet treats a fresh look and a brand new taste.

Mango and Passion Fruit

Both mango and passion fruits have zingy and distinctive tastes. To elevate its flavor, the intensity of the dark chocolate combined with the sourness of passion fruit and the sweetness of mango would give it a unique and advanced flavor profile that is worth trying out.

Cheese

Charcuterie boards have recently spiraled into a massive trend on social media. If you’re a fan of making charcuterie boards, you will notice that when there’s cheese on the board, there are also chocolates alongside it. This is because the sweet and bitter properties of milk and dark chocolate will complement the creaminess and fattiness of cheese, giving you a welcoming new flavor.

Avocado

If you want to surprise your taste buds, you should definitely try the avocado and chocolate combo. The avocado’s creamy texture goes well with chocolate. The nutty notes of a ripe avocado can mimic the notes that we love in some chocolates so it makes sense why it’s a must-try combo.

Bacon

We love bacon and we also love chocolates. And as the two ingredients usually make everything taste better, combining these would result in wondrous things. The crispy, salty, and smoky flavor of the bacon works well with the creaminess and sweetness of chocolates. If you haven’t tried this combo, you’re definitely missing out on life.