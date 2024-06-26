Bai Hotel’s Marble+Grain x Winehub: A match made in heaven

Bai Hotel‘s Marble+Grain Steakhouse and Winehub teamed up to bring Cebuanos a bespoke wine and dine experience featuring Dolce & Gabbana wines on June 19, 2024, for the Cebu Food and Wine Festival.

Marble+Grain Steakhouse is located on the ground floor of Bai Hotel. Through its collaboration with Winehub, featuring premium Dolce & Gabbana wines, the restaurant promises a top-notch and unforgettable culinary experience.

Guests indulged in a sumptuous five-course meal prepared by the skilled kitchen staff at Marble+Grain, perfectly paired with Dolce & Gabbana’s world-class wines. This exquisite pairing offered the best of both worlds—Cebuano culinary mastery and Italian wine craftsmanship at its finest.

To get everyone in the mood, Prosecco Treviso DOC was served as a welcome drink. It was the perfect starter for a meal consisting of five courses. Prosecco suits everybody’s taste and is best over conversations. It is a sparkling wine that recalls acacia flowers, has good intensity, and has apple, lemon, and grapefruit notes.

The culinary journey began with a delightful Amuse Bouche. This trio featured Salmon Tataki on a flaming volcanic rock topped with briny Ikura, a vibrant Conico Nero con tartare di pomodoro, and Chicken faux gras on mango-sour crostini, blending rich, creamy, and tangy flavors perfectly.

The Pairings

Appetizer

As an appetizer, a refreshing grouper mosaic on citrus cucumber bath was paired with the elegant Isolano Etna Bianco DOC. This wine, with its straw yellow color and golden reflections, boasted fragrant scents of lemon zest, broom in bloom, and Mediterranean herbs. The citrusy notes of the grouper were beautifully complemented by the wine’s persistence and extraordinary volcanic minerality, enhancing the freshness of the dish and creating a harmonious balance.

Soup

Guests savored lentil foam and essence with 40 days of dry-aged pork bits and herb focaccia. This was paired with the delicate Rosa Sicilia DOC Rosato, a pale pink wine with an elegant bouquet of jasmine and rose petals. The delicate fruity notes of peach, white-fleshed fruits, currant, and bergamot mirrored the earthy, robust flavors of the soup, adding layers of sophistication and a refreshing counterbalance to the rich pork bits.

Middle Course

The middle course featured a sumptuous roasted duck breast with baby carrots, raspberry puree, and concentrated duck jus, paired with the complex Cuordilava Etna Rosso DOC. This wine, with its notes of red fruits, plum, orange peel, and spicy cinnamon, provided a depth of flavor that enhanced the savory duck. The fresh floral hints of lavender and the elegant minerality of the wine balanced the sweetness of the raspberry puree and the richness of the duck jus.

Palate Cleanser

Before moving on to the main course, guests refreshed their palates with a mango-passion fruit sorbet topped with chili flakes. With its sweet and spicy sensations, this vibrant interlude provided a delightful reset for the taste buds. It prepared guests for the star of the evening.

Main Course

The menu’s highlight was the Angus beef tenderloin with smoked edamame, potato mille-feuille, and horseradish emulsion with double demi-glace. This exquisite dish was paired with the robust Tancredi Terre Siciliane IGT. The wine’s intense ruby-red color and notes of plums, blueberries, licorice, and sweet tobacco enhanced the rich flavors of the beef. The fine tannins and dense texture provided a persistent and elegant finish. It perfectly balanced the smoky and creamy elements of the dish.

Dessert

For dessert, guests were treated to a lemon gateau with pistachio crumble and fresh mint jelly, paired with the enchanting Passito di Pantelleria DOC. This golden wine with bright amber hues featured fruity notes of apricot, yellow peach, candied orange peel, and tropical hints of mango and papaya. The wine’s sweet nuances of honey, the tangy lemon gateau, and the nutty pistachio crumble created a delightful and memorable conclusion to the five-course meal.

