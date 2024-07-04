A Feast of Flavors: The Grand Finale of the Cebu Food and Wine Festival at JPark Island Resort and Waterpark Cebu

Jpark Island Resort and Waterpark Mactan Cebu hosted “Feast of Flavors,” the grand finale of the Cebu Food and Wine Festival, a month-long celebration of culinary excellence, on June 28, 2024. The event featured an array of sumptuous dishes and unmatched culinary mastery, providing guests with an unforgettable gastronomic experience.

“Feast of Flavors” showcased an impressive lineup of chefs, including Executive Chef Yi-Fan Chu, Chef Andrew Malarky, Chef Waya Araos-Wijangco, Chef Kalel Chan, and Bar Chef Kalel Ervin Demetrio, each contributing unique flavors and techniques that delighted everyone’s palates.

The event was held at Galo Grill and Bar, the latest addition to JPark’s diverse dining offerings.

JPark’s Dining Destinations

JPark’s dining destinations offer an impressive array of culinary delights that cater to a wide range of tastes and preferences. Galo Grill and Bar, the newest addition to JPark’s dining venues, impressed guests with its vibrant atmosphere and delicious selections, setting a new standard for hotel dining.

Maru Korean Restaurant, known for its lingering Korean flavors, offers popular Han dishes and table-grilled Korean-style beef or pork prepared right before your eyes. The culinary team at Maru ensures a memorable dining experience with every bite.

Ching Hai Chinese Restaurant features classical and contemporary Chinese dishes, an open showcase kitchen, and a selection of traditional Chinese liquors and spirits. The restaurant stands out by using only the freshest ingredients to create sumptuous offerings.

A culinary paradise on its own, The Abalone Buffet Restaurant offers a wide range of international cuisine with four live cooking stations—Japanese, Western, Oriental, and dessert. The alfresco dining option provides a serene view of the water park, enhancing guests’ dining experience.

Renowned for its authentic Japanese cuisine, Nonki Japanese Restaurant offers an unrivaled gustatory delight with various menus, from tempura to sashimi selections. Each dish mesmerizes the taste buds with its authenticity and flavor.

Last but not least, Coral Seaside Restaurant specializes in the freshest seafood, serving crabs, lobsters, and fish from local fishers. The dining experience is elevated by the breathtaking view of the sea, making it a perfect spot for seafood lovers.

A Night to Remember

Bar Chef Kalel Ervin Demetrio capped the night with fine wines, spirits, and cocktails that perfectly complemented the exquisite dishes. The event at JPark Island Resort and Waterpark Cebu marked the conclusion of the Cebu Food and Wine Festival. It highlighted JPark not only as the only 5-star water park in the country but also as a premier destination for exceptional culinary experiences.

