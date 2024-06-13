Exquisite culinary adventures fire up Crimson Resort’s kitchens

Crimson Resort and Spa Mactan offers more than pristine scenery beyond the stunning sanctuary of shimmering emerald waters, ivory sand, and calm sea breeze. It is a gateway to unique culinary adventures, each crafted with a fiery passion and vigor that live up to its name.

This culinary excellence was showcased as the resort hosted an event dubbed “A Feast for the Senses” in the month-long Cebu Food and Wine Festival last June 8, 2024. “A Feast for the Senses” offered guests a memorable gastronomic experience, allowing them to taste different cuisines as they eagerly explored one concept restaurant after another, such as the newly opened OmAKAse, a freshly revamped menu at Enye, and the newly renovated Saffron Café and Azure.

OmAKAse: a taste of traditional Japan



For most guests that night, “A Feast for the Senses” served as OmAKAse’s grand debut in Cebu’s culinary scene. Opened in March 2024, OmAKAse, or AKA, is the newest addition to Crimson’s already robust lineup of dining outlets.

Led by Celebrity Chef Naoki Eguchi and Executive Chef Masahiro Kinoshita, this concept restaurant stays true to the roots of classic Japanese cuisine. AKA is dedicated to preserving the standards of traditional Japanese culinary arts.

Chef Masahiro emphasizes authenticity and quality, ensuring that every dish reflects the rich heritage of Japanese culture. Ninety-five percent of the ingredients used at AKA are sourced from Japan, with a focus on local and sustainable suppliers. By incorporating traditional elements and ingredients, OmAKAse delivers an experience beyond just a meal—a journey to Japan’s culinary heart.

“Well, this restaurant is actually an authentic Japanese restaurant. It is not fusion or some creative dining. We are more of a traditional and classic Japanese restaurant here. We preserved the standards of classic and traditional Japanese cuisine. We want our customers to be satisfied with the authenticity of our traditional approach to the cuisine without compromising the taste. We incorporate Japanese culture and elements in the ingredients we use in the restaurant,” Chef Masahiro said, reassuring the guests of the restaurant’s commitment to authenticity.

Enye: embracing the essence of Spain



Celebrated chef Chele Gonzales returns to Cebu to offer more exciting authentic Spanish flavors out of his kitchen in Enye. With new additions to its menu, Enye transports guests to Spain’s heart through traditional and modern cuisine.

At the “Feast for the Senses,” executive chef Chele Gonzales, a long-time participant in Cebu’s food and wine festivals, highlighted Enye’s dual culinary approach. “Enye is a Spanish restaurant that wants to bring the essence of Spain. We have a traditional bar that goes back to our roots and heritage. But Spain is also known for its creative and modern cuisines, so we incorporate that into our menu as well. Our in-house chef, Javier, helped me create something unique and unexpected.”

Head Chef Javier Garcia Amador explained, “We aim to transport our guests to our country through traditional dishes and modern cuisine. It’s important for our guests to understand and appreciate our culture.”

The menu at Enye reflects this balance, offering guests a diverse gastronomic journey that honors Spanish traditions while embracing contemporary culinary innovation. Guests can savor the rich, authentic flavors of Spain while also exploring inventive dishes that push the boundaries of traditional cuisine.

The Cebu Food and Wine Festival provided a perfect backdrop for Enye’s culinary showcase. “The food was nice, and we had the opportunity to meet people,” Chef Javier said. For Chef Chele, the festival is about more than just food; it brings people together to enjoy good food and wine. “There’s nothing better in life than food and wine,” he adds, capturing the spirit of Enye’s offerings.

Saffron Café: a culinary melting pot



Crimson’s Saffron Café wowed guests with its newly renovated interiors and expanded live-action stations. The resort’s all-day dining and breakfast buffet restaurant features a fresh, contemporary design that creates an inviting and vibrant dining atmosphere.

Saffron Café showcases an extensive menu with a harmonious blend of Filipino, Japanese, Chinese, Korean, and Continental influences, creating a diverse culinary experience that caters to all palates.

For “Feast of the Senses,” Saffron Café’s dessert station featured the exceptional Victoria Amores Chocolates by guest chef Rose Hudson. The chocolate brand was launched in 2018, with six unique flavors inspired by beloved Filipino desserts. These include puto maya and latik, turon, mango tango, and the most loved flavor, chili and calamansi.

At the Cebu Food and Wine Festival, Chef Rose Hudson shared her journey and the inspiration behind her brand. “I loved making desserts when I was young,” she shared, reflecting on her passion for creating sweet treats. “The experience is overwhelming. The response of Cebuanos to Victoria Amores Chocolates inspires me a lot.”

Azure: beachfront dining and entertainment with Southeast Asian flair



“Feast for the Senses” at Crimson Resort concluded at the newly-renovated and expanded Azure. Once ravaged by Typhoon Yolanda two years ago, the new Azure emerged bigger, bolder, and more captivating than ever, leaving guests in awe of its transformation.

Offering a vibrant and contemporary dining and entertainment experience, Azure captures the essence of Southeast Asia. Head Chef Daniel Johnston introduced “Azure 2.0,” a reimagined menu with a distinctly Southeast Asian flair.

Chef Johnston, immersed in Southeast Asia’s rich culinary traditions for the last thirteen years, brought modern and contemporary ideas to Azure. “The new ideas that have come in have a very Southeast Asian feel,” he explained.

Azure provided the perfect venue to conclude Crimson Resort and Spa’s “Feast for the Senses” event for this year’s Cebu Food and Wine Festival. Guests were treated to various innovative cocktails and a lively beachfront ambiance that perfectly complemented the exquisite dining experience.

The sounds of the sea, the vibrant atmosphere, and the delicious food made for an unforgettable evening and truly a feast for the senses, leaving guests with lasting memories of the culinary journey at Crimson Resort.

Indulge in the elevated dining adventure that awaits at Crimson Resort and Spa Mactan. Whether savoring the authentic flavors of Japan at OmAKAse, embarking on a culinary journey through Spain at Enye, exploring the diverse menu offerings at Saffron Café, or experiencing the vibrant Southeast Asian flair of Azure, every dining experience promises to be a feast for the senses.

For more details, visit www.crimsonhotel.com/mactan or check out its official Facebook page and social media platforms.

