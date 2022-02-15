Man shares unique and practical gift on Valentine’s Day

CEBU, Philippines— There are a lot of ways to show the kinds of Valentine’s Day spirit to the ones we love.

Niño Borja Atis, from Liloan, Cebu celebrated V-Day in a unique and one of the most practical ways.

“Kani lang sa akong ihatag nimo my love haha. Nagpaayo pa man ta sa atong balay.

No to flowers and chocolate lang sa ta,” Niño Borja Atis shared on Facebook.

Instead of chocolates and flowers, Atis decided to wrap a hollow block with a cement sack to make it look like a bouquet of flowers, and gave it to his partner Hi Carla Sabas.

Of course, a hollow block only represents the ongoing renovation of their house.

“Gihimo nako’g murag buwak na giputos,” he said.

Meanwhile, netizens also shared their reactions in the comment section.

“And that is love.. a faithful love,” a netizen wrote.

“Nindot ka’g mindset, dong. Nice one,” another one wrote. /rcg

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy