Comelec-Cebu to study possibility of including San Fernando in election hotspot list

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Commission on Elections in Cebu (Comelec-Cebu) will be studying the possibility of putting San Fernando town on the list of election hotspots.

This after still unidentified perpetrators killed an incumbent public official, and her husband, last February 13.

Lawyer Jerome Brillantes, Acting Provincial Elections Supervisor of Comelec-Cebu, said the recent killings in San Fernando will be among the things they will be discussing during the evaluation of the Election Watchlist Areas (EWAs).

Brillantes clarified that at this point, they cannot conclusively tag San Fernando as an ‘area of concern’ until police have come up with the findings of their investigations.

“We cannot definitely say as of the moment… There could be a lot of reasons, motives sa killings… I would have to wait sa recommendation sa atong PNP (Philippine National Police),” said Brillantes.

Police raised three possible motives that could explain the killing of Ma. Louela Dela Cerna – Baringui-an and her husband, Pedro.

These are business, politics, and personal.

They are also eyeing robbery as another possible motive but as of the moment, they are still verifying claims that some of the dead couple’s personal belongings and valuables were stolen.

Ma. Louela, who also goes by Malou, was a barangay councilor in Barangay Panadtaran, where her family also lived.

She was running as a candidate for San Fernando’s council and belonged to the slate of incumbent Mayor Neneth Reluya.

On the other hand, Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia extended her condolences to the family of the victims, and to their constituents.

Garcia on Tuesday, February 15, visited San Fernando to distribute another tranch of Dasig Sugbo cards, the Capitol’s rebuilding assistance for Odette-stricken residents.

“Una ko mopadayon, dawata ang akong pahasubo sa bayolente kaayong nahitabo dinhi sa lungsod didto sa Barangay Panadtaran. Kauban pa unta nato to siya karon kung wala pa to mahitabo,” Garcia said in a brief speech during Tuesday’s distribution.

The governor also assured constituents in San Fernando of a speedy investigation on the Baringui-ans’ death.

“Ug akong ikapasalig kaninyo nga paningkamotan nato nga ma imbestigar ug matan-aw ug unsa gyud ang nahitabo niadtong trahedya. Gani kuyog nato ang atong director si Colonel Engelbert Soriano ug human ani mayor mag istorya ta kauban sa atong provincial director,” added Garcia.

San Fernando is a second-class municipality located around 38 kilometers south of Cebu City. /rcg

