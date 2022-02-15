PSC approves special incentives for PH women’s football team

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Board approved on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, the special incentives for the Philippine National Women’s Football Team (PNWFT) for their stellar performance in the recently concluded Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Women’s Cup 2022 in India.

A total of P1,250,000 worth of special incentives will be divided among the 23 players and two reserves of the PNWFT. Each player will likely receive P50,000 for reaching the semifinals of the AFC Asian Women’s Cup and qualifying for the FIFA Women’s World Cup next year in Australia and New Zealand.

The board unanimously approved the incentives as it “recognizes the significance of their breakthrough performance during the Asian Cup and the qualification to the 2023 World Cup,” said PSC Chairman William “Butch” Ramirez on the approval of special incentives.

“I am proud of our women’s football team members. We met them yesterday and we can feel their humility and strong team spirit. I think this contributed much to their success, among other factors” PSC Chairman William “Butch” Ramirez said.

