PH men’s U23 booters pull off draw against Timor-Leste

CEBU CITY, Philippines—- The Philippine Men’s Under-23 National Football Team opened their campaign in the ASEAN Football Federation U23 Championships with a 2-2 draw against Timor-Leste on Monday, February 14, 2022, at the Morodok Techo Stadium in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Ivan Ouano scored the two goals for the Philippines in their first game while Mouzinho Barreto de Lima and Jaimito Soares were the scorers for the opposing side.

“We showed great character to comeback both times to get the draw. It’s a new and young squad, but I’m pleased with their performance,” said the Philippines U23 team head coach Stewart Hall of the United Kingdom.

Timor-Leste scored first with an early goal at the sixth minute via penalty kick courtesy of De Lima.

The Filipinos retaliated with a goal from Ouano at the 45th minute.

The game was tied at 1-1 at the half.

Timor-Leste grabbed the lead in the 55th minute from Soares’ shot inside the penalty box after breaking through the defense of the Filipinos.

Ouano tied the match at 2 in the 62nd minute from Jacob Maniti’s corner kick. The ball slipped from Timor-Leste’s goalkeeper and landed in front of Ouano inside the box, which was perfect enough to create a short kick to score the equalizer.

The country’s next match is on Thursday, February 17, against host Cambodia at the same venue.

