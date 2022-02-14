PH women’s football team pays courtesy visit to PSC chairman Ramirez

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Philippine Women’s National Football Team (PWNFT) paid a courtesy call to Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman William “Butch” Ramirez on Monday, February 14, 2022, following their historic feat in the recent Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Women’s Cup 2022 in India.

The team that visited was composed of Philippine Football Federation (PFF) President Marciano “Nonong” Araneta Jr., goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel, Chandler McDaniel, Camille Rodriguez, Anicka, Sara Castañeda, Hali Long, and Inna Palacios.

“We recognize the outstanding performance of our women’s football team and their historic accomplishment,” said Chairman Ramirez.

They also attended the PSC’s first physical flag-raising ceremony at Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

“This is one of the pinnacles of our experience. We couldn’t have done it without the PSC’s support and all of you behind the scenes. You are all part of this achievement,” said Long, who served as the team’s co-captain in the tournament.

Ramirez also commended the leadership of the PFF, its officials, and Australian Coach Alen Stajcic for ensuring that each of the members of the PWNFT brought their best performance on the world stage.

Araneta also thanked the PSC for its great support.

The players of the PWNFT are expected to receive cash incentives courtesy of the PSC. It is now forwarded to the PSC Board for approval.

The Philippine Women’s Football Team reached the AFC Women’s Asian Cup semifinals 2022 and ultimately qualified for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

