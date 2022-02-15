CCPO launches SAFE campaign for 2022 elections



CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) launched the SAFE (Secure, Accurate, Free, and Fair National Local Elections) campaign with a candle lighting ceremony and signing of a pledge of commitment on Tuesday morning, February 15, 2022.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Maria Theresa Macatangay, information officer of CCPO, said that today’s event was participated by different sectors of the community. Aside from the police, representatives from the South and North districts of the city’s Commission on Elections, Department of Interior and Local Government, and from the church graced the event.

The activity aims to formally publicize their commitment to a peaceful election.

Police released white doves and lighted candles as they pledge to guard and guarantee a safe and accurate election.

“So that is our way of saying to the public even though we’ve been doing it every day since the kick-off of the national campaigns, we will guarantee them with that (SAFE Elections),” Macatangay said.

Even if the city’s political rivalry is not that tight and intense here, Macatangay said that they continue to monitor the presence of criminal gangs.

The city’s police are also intensifying their anti-criminality campaigns.

“Apart from us not being threatened by such an idea, we don’t have that kind of problem here in Cebu City,” she added, relating to politics-induced criminalities.

