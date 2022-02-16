Get that no-filter glow from Rosy Peel Plus

The best skin filter is self-care and the best glow is one that comes from within. A balanced diet, wearing sunscreen every day, sleeping well and incorporating a nutrient-filled supplement into your daily routine is the ultimate glow-up you can give to yourself.

Work-life balance is what we’d all love to achieve but looking at the mirror and seeing how good we look and how smooth and glowing our skin is definitely a confidence boost.

Collagen is the protein that’s found in the highest abundance in the human body. Collagen occurs throughout the body, but especially in the skin, bones and connective tissues. As we grow older, our body’s collagen production starts to slow down and that’s when we start to have fine lines and wrinkles, hyper-pigmentation and other skin conditions associated with aging. Collagen supplements can help skin stay supple, smooth and glowing.

Rosy Peel Plus is an FDA-approved herbal beauty supplement that combines the power of collagen with the benefits of nature to give your skin the love it deserves. Aside from collagen, Rosy Peel Plus has strawberry and guava extracts, kamias and bignay.

Rosy Peel Plus contains natural ingredients, mostly fruits. The main ingredient is strawberry extract, which has anti-aging properties, and is rich in vitamin C, collagen and folic acid. Rosy Peel also contains guava extract, which minimize wrinkles and dark spots and has anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties. Kamias provides relief from swelling and also brightens skin while the berry-like bignay is rich in antioxidants.

The benefits of taking Rosy Peel Plus are not just for aesthetic purposes, although it promises to improve the texture and tone of the skin, brighten dark spots on your skin and give you that much-coveted glow-from-within. It also protects your body and helps it heal from illnesses and even cuts and wounds, thanks to its vitamin C content.

Rosy Peel Plus is available at leading drugstores such as Mercury Drug and online channels such as Lazada, Shopee, Zalora and Zilingo. You can also get Rosy Peel Plus from Grab Mart and MetroMart for same-day delivery.

For more information on how you can be #RosyForYourself with Rosy Peel Plus, follow @rosypeelplus on Instagram, and follow and like /RosyPeelPlus on Facebook.