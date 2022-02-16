1K Mandaue City Hall employees undergo surprise drug test

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Some 1,000 personnel from 11 offices in Mandaue City Hall were subjected to a surprise drug test on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

The City Anti-Drug Abuse Council, Mandaue City Substance Abuse Prevention Office (MCSAPO), and Mandaue City Outpatient Recovery Clinic conducted the drug testing which is in line with the city’s drug-free workplace policy.

Niño Kris-Bayani Dargantes, MCSAPO legal assistant, said the 1,000 employees were from the City Mayor’s Office, Sangguniang Panlungsod, City Treasurer’s Office, City Assessor, Management Information Systems Office, City Planning and Development Office, Accounting Office, Human Resource Management Office, Budget Office, Sectoral Affairs Office, and Office of the Sectoral Management.

Among those who underwent the test were Mayor Jonas Cortes and Cortes’ executive secretary Atty. John Eddu Ibañez.

“To show the people we are serious with the campaign against illegal drugs,” said Ibañez.

Dargantes said employees of these 11 offices were made to undergo the drug test. He said those who are on leave today will be reporting to their department heads.

Ibañez said those who are absent today will also be made to explain.

He added that the city has zero-tolerance for employees involved in illegal drugs.

He said the city has been campaigning against illegal drugs and strives to make the city’s 27 barangays and the entire Mandaue drug-free.

“Unsaon man nato og limpyo sa atoang mga silingan kung atoang mismong tugkaran dili nato limpyohan. Sige tag campaign sa illegal drugs sa katawhan sa Mandaue niya dinhi exempted? Dili,” said Ibañez.

This is already the second time this year that CADAC conducted a surprise drug test. The first was last January 4 for personnel of the Department of General Services and Mandaue City Environment and Natural Resources wherein 10 have tested positive for illegal drugs.

Dargantes said the result of the tests will be released today.

Ibañez said those who will yield a positive result would be subjected to a confirmatory test.

If proven positive for illegal drugs, Ibañez said for job order employees, their contract will be immediately terminated while regular employees will undergo due process based on the city’s drug-free workplace ordinance. /rcg

