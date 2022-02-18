Get better air quality at home with ROIDMI vacuum cleaners

Indoor air can be more polluted than outdoor air. If you live in a high-rise, smoke, dust, and cooking odors can migrate from other units to yours. Other sources of indoor air pollutants are paint, cleaning chemicals, dust mites, pet dander, carpets, parasites, mold and dampness, and many others. Even the furniture in your home and the gas stove you use for cooking can release gas and other debris into the air.

So, what can you do to improve the air quality in your house? Especially in a time where cleanliness matters the most.

One way is always to check the air filters of your air-conditioning units. These filters could be filled with dust and other debris from the air. When this happens, your AC units might not work properly. Second, make sure your kitchen has an exhaust fan and that it’s turned on when you’re cooking. If you don’t have an exhaust fan, open a window for proper air circulation. Avoid smoking inside the house or even outside if the doors and windows are open.

All ROIDMI vacuum cleaners can be purchased at the brand’s Flagship Store in Lazada and the Official Store in Shopee Mall.

But the most important thing you can do to improve indoor air quality in your home is to increase the amount of outdoor air that goes into the house. This, however, can also result in dust coming in.

Vacuuming dust and other allergens reduces the irritants in the air that worsen asthma and other respiratory problems. But thanks to ROIDMI, home-cleaning has been revolutionized more than ever because of the Cordless Vacuum Cleaner’s built-in ZiWei Sterilization System.

ROIDMI, the leader of the cordless vacuum cleaner industry in China, offers quality high-tech consumer products like vacuum cleaners to help keep your home clean and allergen-free. The good news is that ROIDMI is now in the Philippines!

The ROIDMI X30 VX has two modes for easier cleaning, 200 rpm high-speed wiping, 150W power so deep-seated dirt can be easily removed, three modes to control water seepage, 80 minutes runtime and magnetic charging, ROIDMI X30 VX has two main floor brushes, a wiping cleaner head and a soft roller cleaner head, which allow you to suction and wipe at the same time. This is perfect for homes with many pets. The X30 VX can be used for wet wiping, dry mopping and waxing. Both cleaner heads are equipped with LED light-sensitive response lamps.

The X30 Pro Cordless Vacuum Cleaner has the new generation clean technology with an OLED smart color screen, ZiWei Sterilization System, NEX-V all-powerful brush, 70 minutes running time and 150W suction power for synchronized vacuuming, mopping and sterilizing. It has an air purifier that offers six levels of filtration and double antibacterial action. The ROIDMI X30 Pro received the iF, Red Dot and other awards for its excellent design. The screen not only displays cleaning status but also suction, electricity and calorie consumption while cleaning. The dust cup has one button for no-touch release, an electric brush for efficient removal of mites and an LED light for efficient cleaning.

The ROIDMI X20 synchronizes vacuuming and mopping, so you save time and effort. This cordless vacuum -mop combo has a 120,000rpm brushless motor, magnetic wireless charger, Air-X air-dust separation system and when fully charged, 65 minutes of battery life. The soft rolling brush is made of nano-scale hydrophobic fiber, which is waterproof and self-cleaning. The ROIDMI X20 cordless vacuum cleaner has a 270° two-way handle that allows you to comfortably grip with both hands and mop the floor a lot easier.

The ROIDMI S2 is a lightweight vacuum cleaner with a stronger suction at 130W and stronger endurance at 60 minutes when fully charged via magnetic wireless charging. The ROIDMI S2 has a redesigned fully optimized air duct structure and filtration system to make air circulation smoother and significantly enhance gas-dust separation effect. The S20 also has an automatic sensor light that illuminates dark corners and areas so you can clean more efficiently.

One of the best features of the Z1 Air is its being lightweight and portable at 1.55kg. But as they say, small things can pack a lot of power. The ROIDMI Z1 Air’s 10 separation cyclones powerful suction helps reduce filter blocking and maintain strong suction power. The 100,000 RPM digital brushless motor is also more powerful. It has a 60-minute runtime with only one charge. Your home will also be cleaner with the 2+2 multiple air filtration system.

READ MORE: Don’t miss out on ROIDMI’s launch in the Philippines

The ROIDMI X30 VX, X30 Pro, X20, and S2 cordless vacuum have a multi-layer air filtration system that traps previously vacuumed dust and prevents it from being released back into the air. These also comes with wall-mounted docks which can be used for charging and storage purposes. Each ROIDMI vacuum cleaner also includes supporting accessories such as the crevice tool, wide nozzle, extension hose, mattress brush among other tools to meet most home cleaning needs.

*The supporting accessories may vary depending on the product.

The ROIDMI X30 VX, X30 Pro, X20, and S2 cordless vacuum cleaners have LED display screens accessible and supported through the ROIDMI smart app connection to your mobile phone via Bluetooth. The mobile app enables users to check the main unit power, cleaning time, dust full and filter replacement reminders through the app for the best cleaning experience.

Update your cleaning routine for better indoor air quality with ROIDMI cordless vacuum cleaners.

Availability

All ROIDMI vacuum cleaners can be purchased at the brand’s Flagship Store in Lazada and the Official Store in Shopee Mall. For more information, you may visit their FB page- RoidmiPH.

ADVERTORIAL