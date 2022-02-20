COVID-19 Vax Watch: 200,000 kids inoculated in Metro Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Around 200,000 minors from nine localities in Metro Cebu, aged between five to 17-years-old, have already been inoculated as a protection against COVID-19.

Based on the latest data from the Visayas Vaccination Operations Center (VVOC), a total of 201,988 children already received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of February 17, 2022.

The pediatric vaccination in Metro Cebu began last October 2021, with minors age between 12 to 17-years-old. A total of 196,234 kids belonging to this particular age group got the first dose of the vaccine, the same VVOC report showed.

Of this number, 157, 828 were already fully vaccinated or have been administered with the second dose of the vaccine.

The second phase of the pediatric vaccination, intended for those age between 5 to 11 years old, started on February 14, 2022.

As of February 17, a total of 5,754 children ages between five to 11-years-old were already been vaccinated with the first dose.

Health officials in Metro Cebu are targeting to vaccinate over 420,000 minors against COVID-19.

RELATED STORIES

Cebu City Health to parents: Monitor children after vaccination

Metro Cebu set to vaccinate 5-to 11-year-old kids on Feb. 14; 22K doses readied

/ dcb

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy