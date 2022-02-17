Cebu City Health to parents: Monitor children after vaccination

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Health Department (CHD) urged parents of vaccinated minors aged 5 to 11 years old to monitor their children after vaccination.

Doctor Jeffrey Ibones, the head of the CHD, said that parents must monitor their children because it is expected that children may experience natural effects of the vaccine such as muscle soreness on the injected arm or even fever.

Parents are also briefed during the vaccination on how to handle the effects of the vaccines, so they are encouraged to take note of the doctor’s advice during the assessment.

“Pareha ra gyod sa adults. Sakit sa injection site, mga allergies, hilanat. Mga rare pud nato sa uban, dili lang sa bata, mag chest pain, mag allergy gyod nga grabe,” said Ibones.

(Just like adults. There will be pain in the injection site, allergies, fever. It is rare but some might have chest pain and allergies that are stronger.)

Fever in the next few days can be normal and may go away with proper medications, but persistent fever must be reported. Parents are provided with numbers to call as well should they have questions on the health of their children.

So far, the CHD has not monitored any grave effect of the vaccine, as they expected, since the vaccines have been proven to be safe for children.

Still, especially parents whose children have asthma or any underlying diseases should monitor their children closely.

Even if the city has not launched for children with comorbidities yet, Ibones said that they have now vaccinated children with asthma or allergies. So far, none have reported adverse effects of the vaccines.

“Naa namay mga bata nga nabakunahan nato nga asthmatic. So far okay ra man. Kailangan lang gyod og medical certificate,” said Ibones.

(There are already children who have been vaccinated who are asthmatic. So far, they’re okay. We just need a medical certificate.)

The city has vaccinated 497 children on the first day of the roll-out on February 16, 2022. The city has 6,000 doses of the vaccine and this will be allotted to 3,000 children since each child will have two doses.

Ibones said they expect to finish the roll-out of this batch of vaccines within a week if the target of 500 per day is reached. In fact, they have increased the target of each site to 250 to 300.

Parents whose children are registered for vaccination will get a text message on the site of the vaccination whether Ayala Center Cebu or Cebu City Sports Complex.

Parents have to bring the child to the correct site or else they will be considered walk-in and will not be prioritized.

