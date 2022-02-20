Hidilyn Diaz channels her inner Luisa Madrigal in her 31st birthday photoshoot

CEBU, Philippines— Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz dresses as Luisa Madrigal from Disney’s “Encanto” to mark her 31st birthday on Sunday, February 20.

On Instagram, Diaz shared her photos taken by her fiancé Julius Naranjo.

“I want my 31st birthday to be extra special, I had been celebrating my birthday outside the country since 2019, it’s my first time again to celebrate my birthday with friends, family, and fans.”

“To make it extra special I had a photoshoot taken by @imjulius , cosplay Luisa Madrigal of Encanto Movie (pero parang si Isabel ako dito 😊).”

Diaz donned a pink dress “made of 100% sustainable organic pure silk cocoon handwoven and hand-dyed by the locals in the Visayas.”

“Life is beautiful, keep smiling, and inspiring. Thank God for everything,” she added.

