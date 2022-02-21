Pagasa: Isolated rain showers expected nationwide on Monday

MANILA, Philippines — Isolated rain showers due to various weather systems will prevail nationwide on Monday, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

Pagasa said that the low pressure area (LPA) outside the Philippine area of responsibility is unlikely to reach the Philippine landmass but will affect parts of the country.

“Ito pong low pressure area na ito ay nakikita po natin na hindi na po lalapit pa sa ating kalupaan. Ngunit asahan po natin na magdudulot po ‘yung trough nito ng kalat-kalat na pag-ulan sa bahagi ng Mindanao,” Pagasa weather specialist Grace Castañeda said.

(This low pressure area will not reach our landmass, but its trough will cause scattered rain shower in parts of Mindanao.)

The trough of the LPA will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to southern Palawan, Zamboanga Peninsula, Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, Soccsksargen and Davao region.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon or “amihan”, will dump rains over Cagayan Valley, Aurora, and Quezon, and isolated light rains over the rest of Luzon, including Metro Manila.

The easterlies will cause partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms over the rest of the country.

A gale warning was raised over the seaboards of Northern Luzon and the eastern seaboards of Central and Southern Luzon.

“Hindi po muna natin pinapayagan pumalaot ‘yung mga kababayan po nating mangingisda pati na rin ‘yung may maliliit na sasakyang pandagat,” Castañeda said.

(Fisherfolk and those with small vessels are not allowed to set sail.)

