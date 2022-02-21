Lakas-CMD: Bongbong Marcos is our presidential bet

MANILA, Philippines — “Our candidate for president is Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.”

Lakas-CMD party announced this on Monday as several groups push to pair vice presidential candidate Inday Sara Duterte-Carpio with other presidential candidates and not her running mate Marcos. Duterte-Carpio chairs Lakas-CMD.

“The Lakas-CMD extends our fraternal greetings to all political groups that have come out in the open to express their support to our Vice Presidential candidate, Davao City Mayor Inday Sara Duterte,” Lakas-CMD said in a statement.

“We do not condone, however, efforts of certain groups to pair Mayor Inday Sara with other Presidential candidates. Lakas-CMD has entered into an alliance with the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP) for the May 2022 elections, and we are committed to honor it,” the party added.

