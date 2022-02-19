Cebu groups form alliance to support Isko, Sara in May polls

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — A total of 15 groups that support the candidacy of Manila City Mayor Francisco “Isko” Moreno Domagoso and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio launched Friday night, February 18, the Visayas for Isko-Sara Alliance (VISA).

Domagoso is seeking the country’s top post in the May elections while Duterte-Carpio is running for vice-president.

VISA consist of SIMBA, Partido Panaghiusa, Inisyatiba Makabayang Pagbabago, Isulong Serbisyo sa Katawhan nga Organisado(ISKO) Alang Isko, Ikaw Muna Pilipinas(IMP), Ordinaryong Lungsoranon, Task Force Crusaders, Duterte Riders Team, F4, Samar Group for Isko, CIGOTON, Isko Na Bai, and Blue Ladies for Isko and Women for Isko.

During the gathering, a representative from each of these groups also signed a manifesto to show their support for their chosen candidates.

In their manifesto, VISA members said, they support the two candidates since they are also top-performing mayors in their respective localities.

Both are also “Bisaya” and God-fearing thus they will surely uphold the rights of the people.

“Og makita nimo we go beyond political party, we are just a parallel group, volunteers and we don’t even mean funding from any of the candidates, amo lang ni gugma sa atong nasud nga para kanamo nakita namo nga ang angay gyud natong botaran because all of us Filipinos kitang tanan mobotar man, mopili man og Presidente, nagkasabot ming tanan nga Isko Moreno will be a very good President for the next six years, labi na og ang iyang Vice President si Sara Duterte,”said Lawyer Jose Daluz III, the president of Partido Panaghiusa.

Daluz, who is also chairman of the board of the Metro Cebu Water District, said the 15 organizations in the alliance are committed to campaign for Domagoso and Duterte-Carpio.

After their alliance was finalized, their group plans to conduct series of activities that will boost the chances of winning of their supported candidates. These include the conduct of caravans and other political gatherings. They also plan to create a Facebook page to attract more supporters.

The Samar Group for Isko, however, admitted that it is going to be a big challenge for them to obtain votes for Moreno, especially in Tacloban City, a known bailiwick of the Romualdez family.

But they commit to do their best to convince voters to instead support Domagoso in the May 9 elections.

Meanwhile, Edward Ligas, lead convenor of Isulong Serbisyo sa Katawhan nga Organisado, is also hopeful that the One Cebu party will also endorse Domagoso.

The One Cebu Party that was founded by the family of Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia earlier announced its support for Duterte-Carpio.

READ: One Cebu backs Sara’s candidacy, question mark still on Presidential bet

“Naglaom gyud mi sa One Cebu nga unta ilahang suportahan si Mayor Isko, nagsuporta naman sila ni Inday Sara nanghinaot ug nag-ampo mi nga ilang suportahan, sa among gikaingon politics is addition ug dako kaayo na og tabang og mahitabo na,” Ligas said.

Ligas said that they already had talks with Cebu 3rd District Representative and Deputy Speaker Pablo John Garcia, who supports Domagoso for president.

