COVID-19 daily positivity rate in Cebu City drops to 3.6%

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City’s daily positivity rate for COVID-19, or the number of positive individuals relative to the number tested, has finally dropped below the World Health Organization (WHO) threshold.

Cebu City’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) revealed that on February 21, 2022, the daily positivity rate dropped to 3.64 percent, which was well below the 5 percent pandemic threshold of the WHO.

This had been one of the goals of the EOC following a massive surge of cases in January 2022, when the city recorded over 4,000 active cases.

The city only recorded 21 new cases on Monday from 577 tested individuals. The active cases is only 985.

“Compared to other surges, we were able to overcome this recent surge more efficiently in just less than 2 months. This is not only due to the nature of the Omicron variant, but is ultimately a result of years of experience in the pandemic response of the EOC. It is now a muscle memory for us,” said Councilor Joel Garganera, the deputy chief implementor of the EOC.

“Despite breaching the highest number of cases reported daily case since this pandemic at 1,126 daily reported case last January 20 and with the highest active case for this surge at 7,370 on Jan 23 , we nonetheless had lesser COVID-19 and COVID-19 related deaths for this 4th surge,” Garganera said.

As the city approaches its Charter Day on February 24, 2022, he said the city was feeling relief from the 4th surge with the further drop of hospital occupancy rate to 28.4 percent.

At least 17 barangays reported no transmission in the past 14 days.

With the improvement in the COVID-19 cases, many residents have been asking if the city government will relax restrictions under Alert Level No. 2.

The Cebu Province has lifted its curfew, and businesses can already operate at night again in the province.

However, Cebu City has yet to announce the lifting of its own curfew, leaving it behind in the entire island.

Mayor Michael Rama reiterated on Monday, that he would announce the guidelines on Charter Day as he was set to sign a new executive order relaxing some of the restrictions.

He refused to say if Cebu City would lift the curfew, but he said that it must be one with the island.

“Definitely, we have to be a part of Cebu Island. Precisely, that gearing towards February 24, I just want to complete, so once the directive or executive order (is signed), which I intend to sign after I deliver my speech,” said Rama.

Rama said his new order would not only cover curfew, but also other guidelines on establishment operations, capacities, and others.

He appealed to the public to wait for Charter Day for the guidelines.

