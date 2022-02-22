VDM Sports’ Community Bike Fun Ride slated Feb. 27

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebu-based group VDM Sports is organizing a long-distance non-competitive cycling event on February 27, 2022, dubbed the “Community Bike Fun Ride.

The fun ride starts at the Axis Entertainment Avenue at the Vibo Place along Escario Street in Cebu City.

The route will take riders to KM 54 in Catmon town, northern Cebu and back to the starting point in Cebu City.

Total distance is approximately 108 kilometers.

The organizer of the fun ride is sportsman Voltaire D. Montebon, founder of VDM Sports.

Montebon told CDN Digital that they are organizing this fun ride to call for unity among cycling groups in Cebu.

“Ang nakalahi ani atong ride kay para ni sa unity, sa pag kahiusa sa mga cyclists diri sa Cebu,” Montebon said.

(What makes this fun ride different is that it is for unity, to unify the cyclists here in Cebu.)

“Daghan man kaayo ta ug mga grupo, grabe sad ang numbers sa cyclists. Mao nang nag organize mi ani nga ride para ma aware ang public nga naa tay community ug united ta tanan cyclists,” said Montebon.

(There are a lot of groups, also a number of cyclists. That’s why we are organizing this ride so the public will be aware that we have a community and all cyclists are united.)

Montebon said that it is important to have a unified cycling group in Cebu since it will make it easier for them to address concerns and have better dialogues between motorists and cyclists. It will also be easier to promote discipline among cyclists.

Montebon’s VDM Sports is one of the most active cycling groups in Cebu that puts a premium on road discipline and safety for all cyclists.

“Daghan na kaayo tang cyclists, mao nang gusto namo ma unify ni tanan para pud maka promote sa disiplina sa dalan among cyclists,” Montebon said.

(There are a lot of cyclists already, that’s why we want to unify all so that we can easily promote discipline among cyclists on the road.)

The sportsman admitted that problems between motorists and bikers do exist nowadays, especially with the sudden increase of the number of bikers since the pandemic.

“Mo angkon ko naa gyud sayup both cyclists ug motorists. Hangtod karon maglisud pa gyud ug co-exist ang duha ka grupo sa dan. Dili pa gyud magkasinabot. Mao nang ang pag unify sa mga cyclists atong tumong para kung naay mga dialogues between motorists or sa government, naa nay usa ka tingog para sa tanan,” added Montebon.

(I admit that there are times that motorists and bikers are at fault. Until now both find it hard to co-exist on the road. They don’t get to understand each other. That’s why our goal is to unify cyclists so that if there are dialogues between cyclists and motorists or the government, we will have one voice for all.)

