Noted Cebuano cyclists on road rage issue: Never let emotions and anger take over

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Noted cyclists in Cebu weren’t happy with the viral video of a biker caught punching a delivery driver on a motorcycle because of an alleged altercation on the road in Mandaue City.

Cyclists like multi-titled triathlete Kristiane Lim said incidents like this can and should be avoided.

“Avoid road rage at all cost. It will never result to anything good,” Lim said.

The road rage incident has gone viral on Monday, August 23, 2021.

According to the uploader of the video, who requested anonymity, the incident happened around 8 a.m. on Sunday, August 22, at the intersection of Hernan Cortes and A.S. Fortuna Streets in Mandaue City.

The identities of the bikers in the video have yet to be determined as of this posting.

The driver of the bread delivery motorcab and his companion have filed a complaint at the National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7) on Monday morning.

Lim, an inspiration to many young cyclists today, getting involved in road rage incidents could spell trouble for bikers.

“Anger and rage never result to a good outcome. And most importantly, trying to lay a hand, like landing a punch, on the other party will only result to more trouble and potentially some nasty lawsuit,” he said.

Clinton Gairanod, the head of the respected Team G—an entire family that rides together, said that as a father, he never lets his emotions and anger take over in any situation on the road.

“No matter how careful you are on the road, there are some drivers or riders who disregard safety. In case there are traffic altercations or misunderstandings, just be polite and respectful to the other party involved. I am totally against road violence and road rage, especially when it involves violence and physical harm,” Gairanod said.

‘Bad light’

Another noted Cebuano cyclist, Voltaire Montebon of VDM Sports, said that he condemns the act but said that the bike should also be heard.

“As a cyclist, we condemn this kind of stupidity. There’s no room for bullying, especially on the road,” said the top man for VDM Sports.

“But [it’s] too early to say more about this. We need to hear his side also about what happened and why he did that. [This is] to make sure that we won’t be tagged as judgmental people,” said Montebon.

While some offered advice, coach University of San Carlos-Basic Education (USC-BED) athletics coach, Arvin Loberanis, who is also an avid cyclist in Cebu, said he worried that this incident may put the cycling community in Cebu in a bad light.

“Na disappoint gyud ko kay sa iyang gi buhat, na damay ang name sa cycling community,” Loberanis said.

(I am disappointed with what he did because it affects the cycling community.)

“Bati gyud kaayo ang iyahang gi buhat. Pwede ra man gud unta talk and settle lang na in a calm way,” he added.

(What he did was really ugly. He could have talked and settled it in a calm way.)

Loberanis hopes that this incident won’t destroy the image of Cebu’s cycling community.

“As far as I know, ang mga cylists kay very friendly. In fact, bisan grabi ka kapoy or kainit sa rides ana nila, dili gyud na ma wala ang smile and saka sa kamot para pag tagad sa mga kasugat. Pasensyoso ug disiplinado atong mga cyclists,” said Loberanis.

(As far as I know, cyclists are very friendly. In fact, even in long and hot rides, they still smile and still raise their hand to acknowledge fellow bikers. Cyclists are know to be patient and disciplined.)

As of this posting, NBI-7 ordered an investigation on the incident as it was alleged that the bikers involved introduced themselves as agents of the bureau.

/bmjo

