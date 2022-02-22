Toledo Trojans eye upset vs Laguna Heroes in PCAP online chess

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Toledo City Trojans will gun for an upset against former champions Laguna Heroes when they square off tomorrow, Wednesday, February 23 in the ongoing All-Filipino Conference of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP).

The Trojans are currently ranked No. 4 in the southern division with 10 wins, seven losses, and 198 points will battle the Heroes currently the No.3 team in the northern division.

The Heroes have a 14-3 (win-loss) record with 220 points and are fresh from beating Surigao Fianchetto Checkmates and the Tacloban Vikings in last Saturday’s online chess action.

The Trojans will take on the Heroes in their first match before facing the tournament’s newcomer, Isabela Knights of Alexander in the second match.

Isabela is currently ranked sixth in the northern division with a 9-8 (win-loss) slate. They won over Palawan Queen’s Gambit and Surigao in their most recent matches.

As usual, the Trojans will rely on their trusted woodpushers International Master (IM) Rico Mascariñas who is ranked No. 3 in the Top 25 players of the tournament.

IM Mascariñas will be joined by National Masters (NMs) Merben Roque and Rogelio Enriquez Jr., Bonn Rainauld Tibod, Rommel Ganzon, Ronald Ganzon, Richard Natividad, and Jinky Catulay.

On the other hand, RCM Cebu will try to end their losing slump against the northern division’s top-ranked team, Pasig City King Pirates (16-1) in the first match and against the bottom-ranked team in the northern division, Olongapo Rainbow Team 7 in the second match.

RCM Cebu is in a rough situation after losing their last six scheduled matches. They have a 4-13 (win-loss) card in the southern division. /rcg

ALSO READ:

