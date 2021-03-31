VDM 200km cycling also a fund-raiser for cancer patient

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Aside from promoting the environmental benefits of cycling, the VDM Ride For Green & Healthy Environment will also be a fund-raising event for a breast cancer patient.

The grueling 200-kilometer non-competitive cycling event, which will be held on Thursday, April 1, 2021, aims to raise funds to help stage 4 breast cancer patient Melinda Cañares, the wife of Cebuano triathlete Joseph Cañares.

Organizer Voltaire Montebon, the founder of VDM Sports, decided to use all the proceeds from sponsors of this cycling event to fund Cañares’ medications.

Even with the financial help, Joseph Cañares is still asking for prayers for his wife.

“Pinaka need jud namo karon is prayers para sa complete healing sa akong wife kay stage 4 naman gud iyang cancer. Mao patabang mi ug ampo,” he said. “Mo tuo gyud mi ug milagro.”

(What we really need are prayers for the complete healing of my wife because the cancer is already at stage 4. That’s why we are asking for help with prayers. We really believe in miracles.)

A total of 60 riders are expected to take part in the ride for a cause.

“Tanan proceeds ani, adto diretso sa atong beneficiary. Iyang family su-od kaayo nato sa triathlon community, so ato siyang tabangan,” Montebon said.

(All the proceeds of this ride will go to our beneficiary. We in the triathlon community are close with her family, so we will really help her.)

The ride begins at 4 a.m. from the Axis Entertainment Avenue along Escario Street in Cebu City.

The route takes participants to Naga City, Toledo City, Balamban, Asturias, Tuburan, Tabuelan, Borbon, Catmon, Carmen, Danao, Lilo-an, Mandaue City, and back to Axis.

“Daghan unta kaayo ang gusto mo apil pero amo-a gi limit to 60 participants. Hopefully sa next ride namo mabalik na sa normal tanan, pwede na jud mi maka accommodate ug ubay-ubay nga cyclists,” said Montebon.

(A lot really wanted to join but we’re limiting it to just 60. Hopefully, in our next ride, we will be back to normal [from the COVID-19 situation] and we will be able to accommodate more riders.)

The 200-kilometer ride is estimated to be done in 10 hours, including breaks at several pit stops along the route.

Montebon advised participants to bring food and hydration during the ride since they are saving up on funds as much as they can so they can donate all proceeds to the beneficiary.

