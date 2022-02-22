John Riel Casimero faces abuse, acts of lasciviousness complaints

MANILA, Philippines—Filipino boxing champion John Riel Casimero is facing his biggest bout yet after a case of Acts of Lasciviousness and RA 7610 was filed against him by a minor.

As per Southern Police District, through its Women and Children Protection Desk, the case has been already been filed and forwarded to Prosecutor’s Office.

A subpeona will then be issued to Casimero.

RA 7610 is known as the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act.

The complainant is accusing Casimero, who holds the WBO bantamweight title, of sexual abuse which allegedly happened inside a hotel room in Taguig last June 7, 2021. The complaint was filed on February 11, according to SPD.

The 32-year-old Casimero, a champion in three divisions, is currently training for his rescheduled title defense against Paul Butler on April 22 at Liverpool Arena in England.

INQUIRER.net is trying to get the side of Casimero’s camp as of posting.

