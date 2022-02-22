Mandaue City opens new pediatric vaccination site

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Mandaue City has officially launched its pediatric vaccination at the new building of the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu Mandaue (UCLM) campus.

This is already the city’s second vaccination site for children who are five to 11-years-old.

Mandaue City opened its first vax site for minors at Parkmall on February 14, 2022.

About 200 children aged 5 to 11 years old are scheduled to be vaccinated for the official launching at the UCLM campus new building.

Disney characters and Marvel superheroes came to life to welcome and put at ease the young vaccinees.

Every room used was designed beautifully with colorful balloons, stuffed toys among others.

Kids were also given free balloons, loot bags, and ice cream.

One of the children who got vaccinated in the facility was 9-year-old Mael Christin, the son of city councilor Jen Del Mar.

He said he is actually scared of injections but he wanted to get the vaccine to be able to enter the mall and protect himself from the virus.

“So I can go to the mall. So that you don’t get the COVID-19 because it can kill you,” said Christin.

Councilor Jen, daughter of the late city councilor Carmelino Del Mar Jr. said it was important for them to get vaccinated especially since they lost her father Carmelino to the virus. Jen though clarified that her father was vaccinated.

“Importante gyud kaayo (vaccination) kay until now akoang son is still in a traumatic experience bitaw due to the lost sa iyang grandparent so karun para namo amo gyud gipakita sa iyaha nga kung mavaccine ka hopefully makahelp ni nga dili ta matakdan sa COVID,” said Del Mar.

The councilor said all of their family members were now vaccinated.

Dr. Dominga Obenza, the city’s health officer, said as of February 21, almost 1,600 children aged 5 to 11 years old were already vaccinated.

Obenza said over 15,000 children have already registered for the vaccination campaign.

She is encouraging parents to get their children inoculated to be protected from the virus.

“If you love your children, which I’m sure you do, get your children vaccinated,” said Obenza. /rcg

