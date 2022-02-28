Trojans log two wins, climb to fifth place

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Toledo City Trojans snatched two wins in the ongoing All-Filipino Conference of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) to improve their rank in the southern division standings.

The Trojans defeated the Cavite Spartans,15-6, in their first match and went on narrowly beating the Cagayan Kings, 11.5-9.5, in their second match.

With the two victories, the Trojans improved their record to 13 wins and eight defeats to grab the fifth place, dislodging Surigao Fianchetto Checkmates.

Both teams had identical win-loss records, but Toledo has a slight lead in the total accumulated points of 246.5 over Surigao’s 233.5.

In their match against Cavite, the Trojans won the blitz round, 5-2, courtesy of Christopher Tubalado, National Master (NM) Merben Roque, International Master (IM) Rico Mascariñas, Ronald Ganzon, and Bonn Rainauld Tibod, who edged NM Marlon Bernardino, Richard Manzano, Arena FIDE Master (AFM) Eduardo Tunguia, Clark Dela Torre, and Venz Dwight Kan, respectively.

The Trojans went on winning the rapid round, 10-4, after NM Roque, Jinky Catulay, IM Mascariñas, Ganzon, and Tibod won their respective matches.

In their match against Cagayan, both teams capped off the blitz round with a tie of 3.5 points.

However, Toledo City bested Cagayan in the rapid round, 8-6, courtesy of IM Mascariñas, Ganzon, and Tibod’s victories over Ricardo Martin, Marc Francis Balanay, and Alexandar Jude Malabad, respectively. Each of their victory was worth two points

NM Roque and Natividad chipped one point apiece for their match that ended in a draw.

Meanwhile, the Cebu City Wizards finally clinched a victory after beating Mindoro Tamaraws, 11.5-9.5. Cebu City improved its record to 5-16 (win-loss) record in the southern division.

However, the Wizards lost their second match to the Manila Indios, 2-19.

Former PCAP champions Iloilo Kisela Knights remain on top of the southern division standings with a 19-2 (win-loss) record while the Pasig City King Pirates is northern division’s top team with 20-1 (win-loss) card.

