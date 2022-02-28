Deals

Relax right in the heart of Cebu at Diamond Suites & Residences

By: - February 28, 2022

Diamond Suites & Residences, a premier business hotel in Cebu City, bring you relaxation for two in a delightful standard room for two.

A room-only stay for two persons in the heart of Cebu’s business district is yours for only Php 1,400.00 nett per room night.

An accessible location in the city’s premier business district, versatile facilities and packages, and top-notch service — Diamond Suites Cebu in Cebu City offer these and more with every stay. | Know more here

The Diamond Suites & Residences offers a varied scale of classy and fully-functional facilities and amenities for both business and leisure. The hotel is centrally placed in Cebu City’s premier business district. The location is unmatched, service is beyond compare.

The room promo is good for stay until March 15, 2022. For more information or to make a booking, send a direct message, contact 0966-182-6655, or email [email protected]diamondsuitescebu.com.

