PhilHealth 7 further extends payment deadline

CEBU CITY, Philippines — PhilHealth Regional Office VII further extends the payment deadline of premium contributions of Direct Contributors for the months of November and December 2021, January and February 2022, to March 31, 2022.

Under the Universal Health Care Act or Republic Act 11223, Direct Contributors refer to those who have the capacity to pay premiums — the gainfully employed, self-earning, professional practitioners, among others. The same law states that direct contributors are required to pay all missed contributions with an interest compounded monthly, of at least 3% for employers and not exceeding 1.5% for self-earning, professional practitioners, and migrant workers.

In January 2022, PhilHealth Regional Office VII issued Advisory No. 2022-004 which allowed employers both in the private and government sectors, including employers of registered Kasambahay or household help; self-paying individuals and members under Group Enrollment Program in Cebu, Bohol, Negros Oriental, and Siquijor to pay their premium payments for the months of November and December 2021 up to February 15, 2022, without penalties.

PhilHealth, through its Regional Advisory No. 2022-009, further extends the payment deadline up to the last day of March this year for employers and members in Central Visayas.

This means that premium payments for the months of November and December 2021, as well as for the months of January and February 2022, shall not incur any penalties when transacted on or before March 31, 2022.

The extension of the payment deadline is in accordance with Proclamation No. 1267 s. 2021 which declared Central Visayas as one of the regions under a state of calamity due to the devastation brought about by Typhoon Odette. /rcg /PR

