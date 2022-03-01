A father’s dedication to help with son’s homework touches netizen from CDO

CEBU CITY, Philippines— A father’s dedication and love will always resonate no matter what the situation may be.

A netizen from Cagayan de Oro City named John Casiño took to his Facebook account to share this heartwarming encounter with a father who was speaking with his son through a cellphone in a local burger joint.

Casiño shared that he came from work and wanted to grab a bite when he overheard the conversation between a father and a son.

The father was actually helping his son do his math assignments for school.

“’Nah, di naman ko kabalo ani nak. Di ko kasabot.’ (Nah, I don’t know this son. I can’t understand.) I overheard the father shamelessly admitting to the crowd around them. While gazing upon them, the father looked my way and said, ‘Brad, basin kabalo ka ani.’ (Brother, maybe you know how to do this.) Without second thoughts, I immediately offered my help and tried explaining the problem, discounting the fact that it was closing time and I had to be home,” he said.

Casiño looked at the module of the third-grader and saw the math problems. It was about determining the “greater than or lesser than” but in fractions.

“He then said to me, ‘Grade 3 raman gud ko taman, so mahulog nga classmate mi sa akong anak.’ (I only finished Grade 3. So, it’s like my son is my classmate.) I jokingly replied to him ‘hapit naka ma apsan boss’ (He’s almost caught up with you boss.), He laughed thereafter,” added Casiño.

A few minutes after explaining how to solve this specific math problem, Casiño left the father and the son at the burger joint.

Tired from work, Casiño somehow felt recharged with what he has witnessed.

“Basically, it was just a father helping his son finish an assignment with the burger stand providing the light, and kind people willing to help them when I realized he (the father) too, needed it, not just the son,” he said.

Another beautiful reminder of how our parents would go the extra mile just to provide and help their children get to a better tomorrow.

