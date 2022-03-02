Limited face-to-face classes in selected Lapu schools set to start on March 14

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu- Thirty-four public schools and seven private schools here are set to start their limited face-to-face classes on March 14, 2022.

This was confirmed by Dr. Reynold Velos, chief education supervisor from the School Governance and Operations Division of the Department of Education (DepEd) Lapu-Lapu City Division.

Lapu-Lapu City has 81 public schools and 71 private schools in basic education.

Velos, however, said that these schools still need to submit their requirements until Friday, March 4, 2022, so that they can be included in the first batch of schools to implement the face-to-face classes.

“Actually the Division of Lapu-Lapu City is conducting pre-assessment, pre-evaluation of schools in preparation for the expanded limited face-to-face classes,” Velos said.

The requirements that they need to comply with include a letter of intent from the school, Parent Teachers Association (PTA) and Barangay resolution, letter of support from the local government unit (LGU), school safety assessment tool, and a contingency plan against Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) infection.

Velos revealed that as of the moment, only the Punta Engaño High School has already complied with all the requirements needed.

“We are still waiting for other school heads to submit their documents so that it can be checked by the division on its completeness and authenticity, then it will be endorsed to the regional director of DepEd-7 for the issuance of a safety seal,” he added.

Since the pandemic is still present, Velos said that based on the memorandum that they received, only 12 learners are allowed to participate in kindergarten, 16 learners for grades 1 to 3, and 20 learners from grades 4 to senior high school in every class.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

DepEd-7: Selected schools 97% ready for face-to-face classes

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy