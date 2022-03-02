Financial aid coming for Odette-affected families in 11 remaining Mandaue barangays

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—Families in the remaining 11 barangays here will most likely receive the national government’s financial assistance for typhoon Odette victims starting Monday, March 7, 2022.

Julia Ballesteros, assistant city treasurer, said they will be allocating three days to distribute the financial assistance.

The 11 remaining barangays are Basak, Cabancalan, Casili, Casuntingan, Centro, Guizo, Ibabao-Estancia, Labogon, Mantuyong, Tabok, and Opao.

Ballesteros said aside from the remaining barangays, they will also be distributing assistance to individuals from barangay Subangdaku. These individuals were those who applied for the petition for inclusion and have been verified by the grievance committee.

Mandaue City started to distribute the assistance last January 26.

Meanwhile, Ballesteros said there is no schedule for the distribution of the second wave of Typhoon Odette financial assistance yet.

The city, on Tuesday, March 1, released the official list of beneficiaries for the second wave.

Families with an income of P18,000 below are the beneficiaries of the second wave. Those who were included in the first wave were the affected low-income families.

Lawyer John Eddu Ibañez, executive secretary of mayor Jonas Cortes, said that just like the first wave, the budget for the second wave of typhoon Odette financial assistance is from the national government.

